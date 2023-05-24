XLR8 PNY 4060 Ti 8GB review: A $449 40-series card with all of the latest NVIDIA tech [Video]

Continuing its release of 40-series graphics cards, we went hands-on with one of NVIDIA’s latest GPUs – the 4060 Ti 8 GB with an MSRP of $399. The version we have is from PNY’s XLR8 brand and comes in at $449 with RGB lighting. In addition to this card, NVIDIA has also announced the $499 4060 Ti 16 GB, which is to be released in July alongside the base $299 4060. It’s great to see cards from NVIDIA that don’t carry the massive price tags we’ve seen lately, but is the XLR8 PNY 4060 Ti 8GB card worth it for $449? Be sure to check out the video below to see all of the details.

Specs:

XLR8 PNY 4060 Ti 8GB

$449

8 GB GDDR6

Base clock: 2.31

Boost clock: 2.54

CUDA cores: 4352

Memory interface width: 128-bit

DisplayPort 1.4a

AV1 codec

TGP: 165W

2-slot card

Single 8-pin power

12 x 4 x 1.5 inches

PNY 4060 Ti 8GB: Design

While the MSRP cards are often a little more clean and understated, the XLR8 cards often have a more “gamery” look with intricate shrouds and RGB lighting on the fans. Thankfully, with a TGP of 165W, the 4060 Ti only requires a single 8-pin power connector.

Despite being a three-fan card, the PNY 4060 Ti 8GB should fit in most builds quite easily. It’s a two-slot card, and the only dimension that might be of concern is the 12-inch length. Of course, it fits fine in my NZXT H9 build and even looks relatively small due to the massive space that case allows.

4060 Ti performance: Forza Horizon 5

Thanks to NVIDIA’s anti-aliasing, super-resolution, and frame generation technology, the 4060 Ti can get some great FPS numbers in Forza Horizon 5. Even with the graphics maxed out at 1440p resolution, I reached 94 FPS in the benchmark mode.

There are quite a few options to tweak regarding NVIDIA DLSS settings. I found the best-looking option was to have only DLAA enabled with frame generation off, but FPS performance was lower at 66 FPS.

PNY 4060 Ti 8GB: Video

With frame generation and AI super-resolution enabled (the latter disables DLAA), the frame performance goes up to the mid-90s, but there are some slightly noticeable artifacts. Mainly, I could see them on powerlines and poles that rest against the sky and clouds. Overall, it’s not that noticeable when I’m in the middle of a race, but when my eyes scanned for glitches, I could find them.

Forza Horizon 5 was the only title I tested where I got a warning about running out of video memory. At just 8GB, that is a concern for some. For 3D artists and creative professionals, that might even be a deal-breaker.

PNY 4060 Ti 8GB in Battlefield 2042

I also saw better-than-expected numbers while playing Battlefield 2042 with the same graphics settings I typically use with the 4070 Ti. I have all of the graphics settings set to the max at 1440p and DLSS set to performance.

With these same settings, I typically got 100-110 FPS when playing Rush XL – one of the most chaotic and graphically challenging modes in the game. While the 130 FPS from the 4070 Ti is better, it’s impressive to me to play at 1440p with max graphics and still achieve over 100 FPS on a card that is almost half the price of the 4070 Ti.

Heaven Benchmark

The 4060 Ti shows its raw performance difference when running the GPU-testing Heaven benchmark. The 4060 Ti achieved just 71.1 FPS, compared to the 4070, which reached 100 FPS, and the 4070 Ti, which had a high score of 124.6 FPS.

Rendering with the PNY 4060 Ti 8GB

I also tested both the 4060 Ti and the 4070 Ti when rendering a sequence with some heavy effects in Premiere Pro. The 4060 Ti 8GB rendered the sequence in 4:51, while the 4070 Ti that I typically use cranked it out in 3:37.

If you are a creative professional, that type of performance easily adds up, and the time savings over going with a more powerful card can greatly outweigh the upfront cost of a more expensive GPU.

Streaming with the PNY 4060 Ti 8GB

Another benefit of the 4060 Ti, and really the whole 40-series, is the AV1 codec. Boasting up to 40% better image quality at the same bit rates, AV1 is set to be a huge improvement for streamers.

Currently, not all platforms and streaming software support AV1, though. I typically stream on YouTube via Streamlabs. While YouTube does support AV1, Streamlabs does not. OBS, another popular streaming software, does support the AV1 codec, though.

I fired up a stream at 1440p 60FPS at 8,000 Kbps to see how it looked. While playing Battlefield 2042 and viewing the stream fullscreen, it was still possible to see some artifacts. When the scene slowed down, though, the quality looked great. I’m excited to see this added to more platforms and software and incorporate it into my streams.

Power consumption

If power consumption is an issue, the 4060 Ti also performs well here. While playing Battlefield 2042, it would typically draw between 115 W and 120 W. When we reviewed the 4070, that card pulled an average of 171.4 W, while the 4070 Ti average was closer to 192 W with a max of 203 W.

Once again, I was surprised by what FPS I could achieve on the 4060 Ti for the power compared to the 4070 Ti which draws a lot more juice.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite those Heaven benchmark numbers, when it comes to real-world gaming performance, the 4060 Ti is able to hold its own and perform admirably. Given the high cost of the 4070 and 4080 series cards, the 4060 series looks like a good option for those who want to upgrade but haven’t been able to fit a high-end 40-series card into their budget.

Considering that controlling the RGB on this card isn’t the smoothest through the PNY Velocity X app, I would suggest going for a non-RGB card. You can save a few bucks and a few headaches trying to get the colors to line up with the rest of your build.

