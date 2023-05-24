Logitech’s latest G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse has optical switches at $143

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $142.83 shipped. Normally going for $160, which it still goes for at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. In fact, our last mention was $140 back in April and today’s deal marks the best price since then. As the latest mouse in Logitech’s stable, the G502 X Plus brings the iconic peripheral into the new age of gaming with a slew of solid features. It leverages an all-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology which offers “incredible speed and reliability.” On top of that, LIGHTSPEED wireless technology has a “68% faster” response rate than previous generation which pairs well with the HERO 25K sensor for “incredible precision.” Plus, there’s an 8-LED lighting system, which uniquely illuminates your desk. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the premium features of today’s lead deal, then consider checking out the G305 LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse. It’s still from Logitech, features a HERO 12K sensor, and even has up to 250 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, at $38.50, you’ll save $104 over today’s lead deal and still get a pretty solid experience, though not quite as feature-packed.

Don’t forget that Logitech just announced its latest G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset. This time around, the premium headset leverages all-new graphene audio drivers for a refreshed experience. You’ll also find three modes of connectivity including the LIGHTSPEED wireless dongle, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm Aux.

Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

From the legacy of Logitech’s most popular G502 design, G502 X PLUS is reimagined and redesigned with the latest innovations in gaming technology; available in black and white All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response, for hours of performance gaming This RGB gaming mouse features glowing 8-LED lighting that’s customisable and adapts as you game with startup/power-down effects and battery optimisation through active play detection.

