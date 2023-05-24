Logitech’s latest G PRO X 2 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset features graphene drivers

Today, Logitech is updating its iconic G PRO lineup of PC gaming accessories with the G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED headset. As a next-generation pro gaming headset, it features “groundbreaking graphene audio technology” which is said to give you an edge in games to have a leg up on the competition. These new PRO-G graphene drivers have been precision engineered with a 50mm diaphragm with a live edge suspension, which “delivers immersive soundscapes like never before.” Keep reading to find out all the other features that Logitech’s G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming headset has to offer.

Logitech embraces graphene audio tech in its latest gaming headset

Logitech is taking a new route with its latest G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED headset, leveraging graphene audio drivers this time around. This new audio technology is leverages around 50mm graphene diaphragms that are in a live edge suspension, which allows them to “deliver immersive soundscapes” to your ears. The new drivers also have improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy, and distortion reduction, which all combine to help you identify audio objects more clearly as well as quickly discern their location relative to your player.

In addition to the graphene drivers, Logitech is also going all-out here in the connection department. For starters, you’ll have LIGHTSPEED wireless, which leverages a 2.4GHz transmitter and receiver which has up to 30 meters of range. It also offers up to 50 hours of usage on a single charge, thanks to its PRO-grade wireless technology. But, in addition to that, there’s Bluetooth pairing for playing games on-the-go as well as a 3.5mm Aux jack so you can plug it into consoles, smartphones, and more.

The 6mm cardioid detachable microphone features advanced Blue VO!CE software filters through G HUB so you can really dial in communications with your teammates. Plus, DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound is also in tow to help further give you better positional accuracy in games.

You can pick up the Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming headset starting today for $249. It’s available to purchase on Amazon and at other retailers starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset is nothing to shake a stick at. It’s premium in its design and offers a lot of features, but I’m not entirely sold on the graphene drivers. They’re lightweight and likely sound great, but being a newer audio technology, I’ll need to see it prove itself before adopting it myself.

However, the rest of the features are solid. I like that you can wire it into other devices that are 3.5mm should they not support the wireless dongle or have Bluetooth, which makes this headset compatible with just about any device on the market.

