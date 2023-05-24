Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS/LTE monitor spring workouts from $399

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE smartwatch for $429.99 shipped. Down from $500, you’re looking at $70 in savings as well as the second-best price to date. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in February. It has only sold for less this year once before, too. The standard GPS model is also getting in on the savings, dropping down to $399 from its usual $450 price tag. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. Regardless of if you bring home the GPS or LTE model, you can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Compared the standard versions of Galaxy Watch 5, the Pro models above do deliver some features that not everyone is going to need for monitoring their workouts. Largely sporting much of the same capabilities for tracking runs, daily health, heart rate, and other stats, these mostly just ditch the more rugged form-factor. Doing so lets you undercut even the $70 discounts above, delivering starting pricing of $280 for the 40mm style. You can even step up to the 44mm counterpart for less, with a $310 price tag.

Elsewhere in the Samsung stable, this week’s discounts are all headlined by new all-time lows on its latest Android smartphones. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has now never sold for less with a $225 discount down to $975. That’s delivering the company’s latest flagship smartphone for less than ever before alongside the Galaxy S23+ from $825.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

