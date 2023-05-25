Bring Amazon’s folding utility wagon to the beach or garden at new low of $54 (Reg. $85)

Woot is offering the Amazon Basics Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon with Cover Bag for $53.96 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $110 list price at Amazon with an on-page coupon dropping it to $87, other colorways go for $84 right now there and today’s deal comes in at $15 below our last mention from April. In fact, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re looking for a companion around the house or at the beach, this collapsible folding outdoor utility wagon makes it easy to carry the load longer distances. You can fill it up with coolers, speakers, and blankets when heading to the beach or use it to tote around gardening supplies as you plant flowers to up your home’s curb appeal with ease. There’s also some pockets up front to hold various things like your phone, a portable battery, some cables, or even a few snacks for the kids. When not in use, the wagon folds fairly flat and includes a cover to keep it protected. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save some cash while working in the garden? Well, this utility wagon is made just for gardeners and costs $33. While it doesn’t have the same capacity as the above wagon, and it doesn’t fold flat when not in use, this cart does have a built-in seat so you can sit at a more comfortable height when working in the garden. Plus, the lid locks when closed so you can keep various tools and other supplies in there and not worry about a little rain or water ruining things.

Don’t forget that those looking for an adventure will want to check out the Thule outdoor gear sale that’s going on right now with up to $200 in savings. Roof racks, backpacks, cargo boxes, and more are available here. Thule is one of the go-to brands for rugged outdoor equipment, and this sale is a rare chance to save before hitting the trail this summer.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Utility Wagon features:

Collapsible outdoor utility wagon works well for occasions like family outings, sporting events, camping, gardening, or pulling around a pet with mobility issues. Features an extendable sturdy steel tube with a plastic handle for a comfortable hold and easy maneuvering. Includes a simple folding/unfolding mechanism; fold the wagon down and slip into the included bag for compact storage and easy portability

