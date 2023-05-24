Thule adventure-ready outdoor gear up to $200 off: Roof racks, MacBook sleeves, more

With upcoming summer adventures, camping trips, and weekend’s at the lake house on the way, Amazon has launched a wide-ranging Thule sale to upgrade your setup. Prices start as low as $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find a massive collection of the brand’s rugged, outdoor-ready gear marked down right now with hundreds of dollars in savings on its popular vehicle roof racks and cargo carriers. That’s on top of a collection of hiking and camping-ready backpacks, MacBook sleeves, and more. Head below for a closer look and some top picks from the Amazon Thule sale event. 

Thule bags and MacBook sleeve deals:

Thule vehicle racks and more:

Other camping and outdoor adventure-worthy sales to check out include this Energizer flashlight and lantern event as well as loads of price drops found in our Green Deals hub including 2023 lows on Anker’s PowerHouse power stations.

Thule Pulse Vehicle Rooftop Rack Carrier features:

  • Functional rooftop cargo box provides 14 cubic feet of additional packing space
  • Rugged and durable design keep contents protected
  • FastGrip quick-mount system assembles in minutes
  • Passenger-side opening for easy loading and unloading
  • Central Locking system provides maximum safety
  • Thule Comfort Key can only be removed when all locking points are securely closed

