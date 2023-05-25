Save even more on Philips Hue smart lights in latest extra 15% off sale from $26 (Up to 43% off)

As part of a larger 15% off sale, Amazon is offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance 2-pack of Zigbee/Bluetooth Smart LED Bulbs for $38.24 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 15% from its normal $45 going rate, today’s deal comes in at a match for our last mention for this kit back in April. Not only that, but we’ve only seen Hue go 15% off twice so far this year outside of a few other individual sales on the color bulbs and strips or starter kits. While you might associate Philips Hue with having to connect to a dedicated hub, these bulbs are different. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee tech built-in, you can pair these lights directly to a smartphone or certain smart speakers for app and voice control. Of course, the lights will still pair with the Hue Hub if you have one which delivers HomeKit integration as well as Alexa and Assistant rounding things out on the connectivity side. However, don’t forget that being a tunable white light means these bulbs can be dialed in to match your existing bulbs in the house or even programmed to be more daylight at noon and warmer at night. Keep reading for more Hue deals at Amazon.

Like the discount above, to save on these smart lighting items from Philips Hue, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price.

More Philips Hue 15% off deals:

Don’t forget about the other Philips Hue deals that we’re seeing right now, including the Lightstrip Plus bundle which works with HomeKit and more on sale for $59. This is down from its normal $95 going rate and marks a new 2023 low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great discounts to add more voice-enabled items to your household.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-bulb Kit features:

Simple to Get Started; Set the mood with 50,000 shades of tuneable white light. Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App.

