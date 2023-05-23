Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus bundle works with HomeKit at new 2023 low of $59 (Reg. $95)

A perfect entry into the Philips Hue ecosystem, Amazon today is marking down the brand’s Lightstrip Plus HomeKit Starter Kit to $59.15 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $95, you’re looking at not just the first discount of the year period, but also $36 in savings. It’s a new 2023 low in the process, and also landing as the best price we’ve seen in quite some time. The last offer for comparison, was back last fall at $90. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Lightstrip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience. Head below for more.

Arriving with a unique design that’s a bit less versatile than a lightstrip that you can mount anywhere, the Philips Hue Gradient Light Tube expands the brand’s Play lineup with addressable RGB lighting that can match the colors on-screen or just show off some unique ambient illumination designs. This one is also on sale at Amazon with an on-page coupon delivering 15% in savings alongside the best discount of the year at $169.99. That’s $30 off the usual $200 going rate and the first offer since back over Black Friday last year. You’ll need an existing Philips Hue hub and the Sync box to take full advantage of the experience, which we detail over in the launch coverage.

Alongside everything else in our smart home guide now that the work week is underway, we’re tracking a chance to save on one of our favorite smart lighting accessories. Nanoleaf’s signature modular triangle smart home lights are more than just a personal favorite, and right now you can bring home an all-time low with $60 in savings attached. This kit includes 17 modular panels that can be arranged in a variety of different ways to build your own wall-mounted light display that works with HomeKit and other voice assistants at $190.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

