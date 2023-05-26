Pipishell’s latest 37- to 82-inch full motion TV wall mount falls to new all-time low at $24.50

Pipishell (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its latest 37- to 82-inch Full Motion TV Wall Mount for $24.50 with the code 65LUJA7P at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $70 at Amazon, other similarly-sized TV mounts go for $39 or so there and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked for one this large. For further comparison, our last mention of a full motion TV wall mount was back in January at $34 for one that held up to 65-inch panels. Ready to give your home theater a floating upgrade, mounting your TV to the wall gives a pleasing aesthetic to any space. This mount supports up to 82-inch TVs with a VESA pattern of up to 600×400 and a maximum weight of 100 pounds. The benefit of being a full-motion mount here is that you can aim the TV basically anywhere. It pulls out from the wall and can be turned from left to right and also tilted up and down. Keep reading for more.

If you’re in the market for a more basic mount, well, this model is a great option. It doesn’t offer support for 82-inch TVs or 100 pound displays, but it does have support for panels ranging from 26- to 55-inches. You’ll find a tilt function built-in here, and all that at a price of just $18 Prime shipped.

Not a fan of hanging TVs on the wall? Well, LG’s 120Hz fabric-wrapped Objet OLED 4K gallery display TV is on sale at up to $200 off right now. With a built-in stand that goes all the way to the ground, this TV is worthy of displaying your favorite art pieces when not showing the latest movie or TV show. With prices starting at $1,597, the Objet OLED 4K gallery TV is a solid choice for more modern spaces.

Pipishell Full Motion TV Wall Mount features:

CUSTOMIZE OPTIMAL VIEWING ANGLE – The full motion TV mount tilts up 5° and down 13° for anti-glaring, swivels TV left and right according to your seat position (note: maximum swivel angle depends on TV size), extends 16″ and retracts back 2.8″ for free movement and space-saving. The articulating television mount features a 6-support design, made of sturdy cold-formed steel. Using robotic welding technology, each wall mount has been subjected to a strict load-bearing test before leaving the factory to ensure security for your TV and your family. The swivel tv wall mount comes with clear instructions, velcro cable ties, a paper mounting template, bubble level, and all the mounting hardware needed. ±3° post-installation adjustment allows perfect TV leveling. 3-step make the installation a breeze

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!