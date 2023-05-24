LG’s 120Hz fabric-wrapped Objet OLED 4K gallery display up to $200 off from $1,597

Amazon is now offering the unique LG 55-Inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV at $1,796.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000 directly from LG, this is $203 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the 2023 low and our previous mention. The 48-inch variant is marked down to $1,596.99 from the usual $1,700, but we have seen this one for about $100 less. These 4K smart gallery-style displays deliver a unique, almost easel-style form-factor that are as notable for typical TV enjoyment as they are for collaborating on creative projects, and more. The 120Hz refresh rate display also features a nice textile finish that wraps around the backside where you will find a handy media shelf to neatly stow cables, streaming boxes, and accessories alongside cable ports that reach down through the legs to mitigate messy wires. It does, however also come with wall mounting hardware. Head below for more details.

If a traditional 4K TV will suit your needs better, there are certainly more affordable options out there. This even larger Hisense variant won’t deliver on the easel-style setup, but it does provide 65 inches of 4K mini LED Google TV action on sale for under $900 shipped right now.

We are also still tracking the flagship Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K Fire TV down at $900. But if you’re looking for some super affordable options for the guest room, kitchen, or lake house right now, the 25% price drops on Amazon’s latest entry-level 2-series models are still alive and kicking from just $150 shipped. Get a closer look at those deals right here and swing by our home theater hub for more.

LG OLED Objet Posé Smart 4K TV features:

Designed to be both decorative and functional with rounded edges and a textile finish, this unique OLED TV instantly adds style to any room. Display gorgeous pieces of digital artwork on rotation to make any room an art gallery

Say goodbye to messy cables and accessories with a media shelf behind the display, detachable cable holders, and a cover that obscures the back of the OLED TV, giving it a sleek, minimalist look

Experience amazing, beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors, now even brighter*, thanks to LG’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels

Engineered exclusively for LG, the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K adapts to the content you’re watching, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for improved picture and sound quality

