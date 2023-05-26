Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ falls to $600 low in today’s Gold Box, Tab S6 Lite at $270

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a pair of Samsung’s latest Android tablets. All starting with its most recent flagship release, the 12.9-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB tablet is now down to $599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $900, you’re looking at $300 in savings and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. This is the first discount we’ve seen since back in March, too. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable end, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also gets in on the savings. The Wi-Fi 128GB model is now resting at $269.99 from its usual $430 price tag. This is $160 off and landing at within $1 of the all-time low. Though it is the best we’ve seen in 2023 and since back in December of last year.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change however for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings. Head below for more.

Elsewhere in the Android stable, this week’s discounts are all headlined by new all-time lows on its latest smartphones. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has now never sold for less with a $225 discount down to $975. That’s delivering the company’s latest flagship smartphone for less than ever before alongside the Galaxy S23+ from $825.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

