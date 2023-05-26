Shark ION Wi-Fi robot vacuum automates chores for hands-off cleaning at $170 (26% off)

Amazon is offering the Shark ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum AV751 for $169.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $230 at Amazon and today’s deal saves you $60 from the list price. On top of that, it knocks 26% off and marks a return to the 2023 low that we’ve only seen twice before. Are you tired of manually vacuuming the home every week? Does it need to be vacuumed more often, but your schedule doesn’t allow for it? If so…you sound a lot like me. Since getting a robot vacuum, similar to the one here, it’s been much easier to keep the house cleaner. Today’s deal has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use the Shark app on your phone or Alexa/Assistant to start cleaning with ease. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 120 minutes and the vacuum will return to charge mid-clean if it needs. It has sensors to find ledges and stairs to avoid falling as well as avoid bumping into furniture and walls. Plus, the tri-brush system combines side, channel, and multi-surface brushes to handle debris on basically all surfaces. Keep reading for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE A4s Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $140 once you clip the on-page coupon and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no voice commands here, though there is an app you can use to trigger the vacuum to clean. However, at $30 less than today’s lead deal, it’ll offer a similar experience while keeping some spare cash in your pocket.

If you don’t mind ditching the well-known Shark namesake or the more budget-friendly build of today’s lead deal, then Yeedi’s auto-emptying Vac Station robot vacuum/mop combo is a solid alternative. We found the deal the other day and it comes in at $300, which might cost an additional $130 from the Shark option above, but it has a lot more features. With the Yeedi, you’ll find that it has an auto-empty base, whole-home mapping, and more. However, another thing that sets apart the Yeedi Vac Station is that it also functions as a robot mop as well, making it ideal for cleaning both hard floors and carpets.

Shark ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum features:

THREE BRUSH TYPES. ONE POWERFUL CLEAN: Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.

COMPLETELY INTEGRATED IN YOUR HOME: Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home.

CLEAN FROM YOUR PHONE: SharkClean app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want.

