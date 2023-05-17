Yeedi’s auto-emptying Vac Station robot vacuum/mop combo falls to new low at $300

Yeedi (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Vac Station Robot Vacuum/Mop for $299.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Coming down from a normal $500 list price, today’s deal actually comes in at $50 below our last mention and what we saw it fall to on Black Friday. In fact, this $200 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to make spring cleaning an easier task this year, you’ll find that the Yeedi Vac Station has a lot to offer. For starters, this isn’t just a normal robot vacuum. It has a built-in mopping system as well, so it can handle both dry and wet messes with ease. The battery will last for up to 200 minutes of cleaning time and it’ll return back to the base to recharge should it need to in order to complete its routine. Then, you’ll find that this robot vacuum has full home mapping so it can clean specific rooms when needed and know where it’s already been for a more efficient runtime. Plus, it can be controlled with either Alexa or Assistant when it comes time to start cleaning hands-free. On top of that, when the Yeedi Vac Station is done cleaning, it’ll return to the base where it auto empties itself so it’s ready to go next time. Keep reading for more.

Do you need a more budget-focused robotic vacuum for another area of the house? Or just overall? Well, you could instead pick up the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is available at Amazon for $121 once you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll lose out on the navigation technology of today’s lead deal as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you’ll need to use the included remote to change settings, start cleaning, and more.

This is far from the only robot vacuum deal that we’ve tracked in the past week, either. In fact, there’s a number of other ways to save. Starting with Roborock’s Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum/Mop with Self-Empty Dock at $600, which saves 31% from its normal $870 going rate. Then, there’s the Shark IQ robot vacuum, which also makes spring cleaning easy and affordable at new low of $220. Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your home this year.

Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum/Mop features:

To save you from having to empty the dustbin frequently, the yeedi vac station suctions dirt from the dustbin into the dust bag. yeedi’s dust bag has a 2.5L capacity and a sealing construction that can keep up to 30 days’ worth of dirt, perfect for families with pets and kids. yeedi vac station with 3000pa high suction power and smart mopping system, the vacuum performs robust cleaning and mopping at the same time in a single run.leaving your floor impeccably clean with a single run. It is also equipped with ultrasonic carpet identification sensors and is knowledgeable about floor cleaning techniques. When a carpet is identified, it vacuums with maximum suction force, avoids mopping. For effective and rapid whole-floor cleaning, yeedi’s visual mapping technology and floor tracking sensor trace your space like a GPS.

