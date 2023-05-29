Inkbird 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer is a backyard BBQ must at new $54 low (Reg. $110)

Mixtea360 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the latest Inkbird 4-probe Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Digital Meat Thermometer for $53.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a launch price of $110 at the beginning of the month, this meat thermometer just fell to $90 at Amazon. Then, stack on today’s extra coupon and you get a total of 51% off and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This wireless thermometer easily monitors your cook with four colored probes. Each one can be programmed for a different type of cook (should you have chicken and pork on the smoker at the same time), and you can monitor the progress remotely. The app itself allows you to set temperatures and be notified whenever it’s getting close to eating time. The probes measure from -22F up to 572F and you could even leave one dangling in the cooking chamber to measure ambient temperature too. If you’re looking for one of the best ways to monitor a cook without having to open your smoker or grill, then this would be a solid choice for your summer BBQs. Keep reading for more.

While the leave-in style of today’s lead deal is great for longer cooks, we also recommend having a digital, instant-read thermometer on hand as well. My favorite is this one on Amazon, which comes in at just $12 Prime shipped and is a great buy. While this isn’t designed for monitoring, it’ll give you a temperature reading in just a few seconds, which is perfect for checking if the steak is done right before pulling it off the grill.

For a smarter setup, it’s hard to argue with the value provided by MEATER Plus. This leave-in thermometer might cost $80 on sale from $100, but it does a lot. The MEATER app monitors your cook in various ways, including how fast the temperature is rising. This, combined with the ambient temperature of the cook, allows the app to estimate when the meal will be ready, and also how long to let it rest afterward.

Inkbird Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

Inkbird 4 probes meat thermometer supports remote control by pairing with Inkbird APP at anytime and anywhere. Will free our hands and save time with an unlimited distance of Wifi connection and a more stable, more powerful, more efficient updated Bluetooth 5.1 version connection. With 4 meat probes, the probe can be used as an ambient port with clamps, ambient temperature is available at the Oven port. The bbq thermometer with luxury and outstanding design. The screen brightness can be adjusted via the app, the temp data are clear even under the sun. The large LCD screen displays the meat probe readings, ambient/oven temp, the setting temp, high/low temp alarms simultaneously. The built-in battery oven meat thermometer will last at least 40 hours after a 3.5 hours type-C cable full charge.

