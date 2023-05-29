Pair the TCL Alto R1 wireless sound bar to your Roku TV with ease at 2023 low of $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto R1 Wireless Roku Sound Bar for $79.99 shipped. Down from a normal price of $100, today’s deal comes in at $20 off and marks a return to the 2023 low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s only $1 above the all-time low that we’ve seen one time before. Designed to pair with your Roku TV wirelessly, this sound bar is a simple upgrade for your home theater. All you need is any Roku TV and the setup will be super simple, as all you have to do once turning the sound bar on is to enter setup on your TV, choose “wireless sound bar setup,” and you’ll be up and running in a few minutes. There’s also an optional Roku Wireless Subwoofer so you can add that extra bass to your TV as well. Once configured, one remote is all it takes to control everything since this sound bar pairs with your Roku TV natively. It also supports listening to music over Bluetooth so you can enjoy some tunes without even having to turn the TV on. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this TV sound bar mount for just $12 at Amazon. It connects to the VESA mounts on your TV and then gives a place for your new sound bar to connect to without having to worry about drilling into the wall.

Looking for other home theater discounts? Well, right now Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is still going on. There, you’ll find a wide range of deals on various products, with home theater and TVs included. While we don’t have any specific discounts outlined in our post, the Best Buy Memorial Day landing page has dedicated links to the retailer’s home theater deals, which are headlined by Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,000 from its normal $1,500 going rate.

TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar features:

SIMPLE WIRELESS SETUP WITH YOUR ROKU TV: The simple wireless setup means no running cables or drilling holes in your wall. Just plug it into power and pair it for clearer, louder TV sound.

UNBOXING TO LISTENING IN MINUTES: Inside the box you’ll find a quick start guide, power cable, and sound bar.

ONE REMOTE IS ALL YOU NEED: There’s no need to juggle an additional remote every time you want to adjust the volume or sound settings. Just use your existing Roku TV remote!

