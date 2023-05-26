Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live: Save on M1 MacBooks, Pixel 7a, more

Not to be outdone by all of the other retailers getting in on the holiday weekend savings, Best Buy today is launching its annual Memorial Day sale. Live now through the end of the extended weekend, you’ll be able to save on everything from Apple gear to massive TVs, Chromebooks, and much more in the yearly sale. Shipping is free on orders over $35, and Amazon is also matching many of the markdowns, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day sale event.

Headlining all of the savings, Best Buy is making Apple’s most affordable machine an even better value. Now resting at $799.99, Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB is within $1 of the all-time low and matched over at Amazon. It’s $199 off the usual $999 price tag and a notable chance to score one of the best entries into the macOS ecosystem for less.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review

Over on the Google side of the action, the new Pixel 7a is seeing one of its first discounts. Now arriving at $50 off when you activate on a plan, the unlocked smartphone sells for $449. This is matching the all-time low from a short-lived Amazon offer once before and is a rare chance to save on the just-released handset.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

Other top picks from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale:

As for all of the holiday weekend’s other best discounts, we’re tracking a series of offers from all our favorite brands now that Friday has arrived. For Memorial Day, the sales kick off with some of our favorite Apple accessory makers, and are joined by the best prices of the year throughout the Apple and Google ecosystems.

