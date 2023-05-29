Yeedi’s Mop Station Pro mops and vacuums your floors at new low of $540 ($260 off)

Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Mop Station Pro on sale for $539.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically $800, and going for as much without the on-page coupon at Amazon right now, this deal comes in at $260 off, beats the previous best price by an additional $20, and marks a new all-time low. For further comparison, this same kit went for $560 back on Black Friday. Are your days full and you find that there’s no time to adequately clean the floors? Well, this robot is perfect for you then. It has two mopping pads with 10N of force to help get even stuck-on messes cleaned up. Each pad spins 180 times per minute and the built-in vacuum will even pick up dry messes as the same time. The ultrasonic carpet sensor ensures the wet mopping pads are lifted out of the way before it hits your padded floors and they lower back down for hard floors once done. Plus, you’ll find Alexa and Assistant integration so you can simply say a voice prompt and your new robot helper will get to cleaning. After it’s done with the house (or mid-way through), you’ll find that the dock houses both clean and dirt water so the Yeedi Mop Station Pro can empty and refill itself making it ready to go next time. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for more information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just need a second robot vacuum for the upstairs kids room, then consider Yeedi’s vac max Robot Vacuum for $190. While there’s no auto-empty dock here, you’ll find that it delivers a similar hands-off vacuuming and mopping experience to the Mop Station Pro on sale above. It does have 3,000Pa of suction, mapping technology, and it even still handles mopping while it cleans, though you’ll have to empty the dirty water and fill the clean tank.

However, if you don’t need the mopping function of either robot above, then consider Shark’s ION Wi-Fi robot vacuum that’s on sale for $170 right now. We spotted this deal at the end of last week and it saves 26% from the normal going rate of the robot. Perfect for automating chores to deliver a hands-off experience, those with multi-level homes will enjoy the more budget-friendly price here as it makes it easier to pick up multiple to have one both upstairs and downstairs to fully automate your cleaning routine.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro features:

Two mopping pads with 10N force to the floor cling to the ground and spin 180 times per minute to loosen and wipe off the most annoying stains with ease. The mops are always clean to perform. Two 3.5L water tanks store clean and wastewater separately to avoid cross-contamination. yeedi even dries the washed mops to avoid odor generation when clean completes. With vacuum and mop integration, yeedi boasts 3000Pa strong suction power to pick up any dirt on the floor, and a 750ml capacious swapping dustbin bigger than that of most robot vacuums on the market stores more dust for less emptying.

