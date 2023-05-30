ASUS ROG Strix Go Core wired gaming headset works with console, mobile, and PC at $57

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Go Core Wired Gaming Headset for $56.75 shipped. Down from a normal price of $70 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at just $7 above the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. In fact, it marks the 4th best price we’ve seen period at Amazon. This headset is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. The microphone has been certified by both Discord and TeamSpeak for quality and it’s even detachable from the headset when not in use. The 40mm drivers are exclusive to ASUS and feature Hi-Res audio to ensure that you have the highest-quality sound coming out of the headphones and to your ears. Something that I love to see in headsets is available here, too, as it uses a 3.5mm headphone jack which allows it to work with desktop, mobile, console, and more. Plus, since there’s no battery here, as it’s a wired headset, the ROG Strix Go Core weighs just 252 grams.

ASUS ROG Strix Go Core Wired Gaming Headset features:

Certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, the ROG Strix GO Core is a pro gramers must have. Detachable unidirectional boom microphone is finely tuned for team communication. Right earcup includes built-in mic for quick use without boom

Exclusive ASUS Essence driver and airtight-chamber design, the ROG Strix GO Core wired headset keeps you in the moment & blocks outside distractions. 40mm Essence drivers deliver rich & pure sound with optimized deep bass

IA volume wheel and microphone toggle on the earcup of the headset allow you to make quick audio adjustments on the fly. Mute or unmute your voice during gameplay. Play like a pro with intuitive controls at your fingertips

