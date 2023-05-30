HyperX’s iconic Cloud gaming headset lineup updated with spatial audio in all-new Cloud III

hyperx cloud iii gaming headset

Today at Computex 2023, HyperX is announcing its latest gaming audio peripherals with the Cloud III headset and Cirro True Wireless earbuds. The Cloud III is an update to the infamous Cloud II that was launched in 2015, and HyperX claims to have “improved all aspects of the product” to make it “the most comfortable and superb sounding gaming headset on the market.” The Cirro Buds Pro are made for those who value on-the-go gaming. They boast 35 hours of battery life and utilize 8mm dynamic drivers to pair over Bluetooth to your smartphone or computer. Ready to learn all of the features these audio peripherals have to offer? Keep reading to find out.

HyperX updates its headset line with all-new Cloud III

As HyperX’s next-generation Cloud gaming headset, the Cloud III has several upgrades over its previous-generation counterpart. This time around, HyperX is using “re-engineered” 53mm angled drivers with DTS Headphone:X technology. This allows the Cloud III to deliver “immersive and accurate” 3D audio spatialization, which can help place you in the middle of your game and give you better spatial awareness. On top of that, the plush HyperX memory foam ear cushions and extra padded headband are made for longer gaming sessions.

You’ll find that the headset includes an ultra-clear 10mm microphone with noise cancellation and an internal metal mesh pop filter to help you stay in constant contact with your teammates. You’ll also find that there are onboard audio and mic controls, and the headset utilizes 3.5mm, USB-C, and USB-A connectors to make it compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile all at the same time.

Now for the smaller set of headphones that HyperX is announcing today: the Cirro Buds Pro. These are designed for those who want to game on the go and not carry around clunky over-ear headphones. With hybrid active noise cancellation technology built-in, you’ll find that they utilize Bluetooth 5.2 for a low-latency pairing to your devices. With IPX5 water-resistance, you can wear them when outside or indoors without worrying that they’ll get damaged from some sweat or rain. There’s also 35 hours of battery life per charge, and you can fully power the earbuds themselves from 0% to 100% in just 40 minutes using the included case. On top of that, there are three sets of ear tips in the package, which can help give a “personalized and secure fit” alongside three colorways to choose from.

The HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset is available starting today direct from HyperX for $99.99, with other retailers to follow. For the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds, you’ll be charged $79.99, and they’re slated for availability next month.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you were a fan of the HyperX Cloud II headset, then you’ll surely like the III. It has some solid upgrades all around, and the new drivers will make spatial audio even better in supported games. Plus, I love that HyperX made the Cloud III compatible with essentially every modern gaming platform, from mobile to console to desktop.

So, if you’ve been using some Cloud IIs for years or maybe just like a friend’s pair, now’s the perfect time to invest in the latest HyperX Cloud III.

