Baseus’ Steam Deck Dock has 100W charging passthrough, Gigabit Ethernet, more for $26

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its latest 6-in-1 Steam Deck Docking Station for $25.99 shipped with the code 48SD6IN1 at checkout. Coming in at 48% off the normal going rate, today’s deal saves $24 and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you have a Steam Deck, then it’s likely you’ve thought about docking it to a TV or monitor to play games on a bigger screen. Designed for a single connection point between the dock and your peripherals, simply plug in the USB-C cable and you’ll be ready to go. It supports 4K60 and 1080p120 output through the HDMI port, has three USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a USB-C charging port. All of this allows you to connect a single cable to the Steam Deck and populate a display, wired Ethernet, and peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, and speakers. Plus, the charging port will deliver up to 100W to your connected Steam Deck. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Baseus namesake, then consider instead picking up this Steam Deck dock for $21.50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It does much of the same as today’s lead deal, though at a few bucks less. In fact, it also still does 100W charging and has Gigabit Ethernet alongside 4K60 HDMI and three USB-A ports too. So, for those who don’t care about brand names , then this could be a solid choice for a few bucks less.

Forget the Steam Deck and pick up Razer’s all-new Kishi V2 controller grip for iPhone 14 while it’s on sale for the first time. Down to $89 from its normal price of $100, this $11 discount saves 11% and makes now the best time yet to pick it up. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save if you prefer to game at a desk instead of on-the-go.

Baseus Steam Deck Docking Station features:

4K@60Hz Ultra Clarity: Enjoy stunning 4K@60Hz picture quality with our Steam Deck Docking Station, providing an immersive gaming experience like no other. Also Compatible backwards with 2K@60Hz, 1080P@120Hz.

All-in-One Solution for Steam Deck: Our 6-in-1 design docking station for steam deck includes 1 HDMI port, 3 USB3.0 ports, 1 RJ45, and 1 type-C PD port, providing seamless connectivity and expansion options for your Steam Deck. And with an adjustable stand design, you can also put your steam deck on this dock with a protective case.

Gigabit Ethernet: The RJ45 port provides stable and high-speed Ethernet with network speeds up to 1000MB/s, ensuring efficient work and play.No need to worry about lagging internet speed at all.

