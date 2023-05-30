Razer’s all-new Kishi V2 controller grip for iPhone 14 sees first discount to $89

After being refreshed last fall with a new second-generation version, today we’re tracking the first chance to save on Razer’s new Kishi V2 Controller Grip for iPhone. Courtesy of Amazon, the usual $100 price tag is now dropped down to $89.09 shipped for the very first time. That $11 in savings delivers a new all-time low and a rare chance to outfit your iPhone 14 with the latest gaming experience for less. Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a Lightning port that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are capable with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 14, whether you’re rocking the 14 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September. Then head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with the previous-generation model, there’s extra savings to be had by going with the original Razer Kishi controller grip. Instead of paying $90 for the versatile and upgraded design of the lead deal, you can outfit your iPhone with a more affordable gaming companion at just $51 on Amazon.

While the Razer Kishi models above are some of our favorite options for gaming on-the-go, those who already have an Xbox controller can make out for less by going with a slightly different approach. With Microsoft’s gamepad being compatible with both iOS and Android, you can pair it with the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip at just $12 in order to step up the handheld setup. It will position your handset right over top the controller and for a whole lot less than either of the Kishi accessories on sale above.

Though if you’re looking for some titles to dive into on your new mobile gaming rig, this morning is ending the week with a fresh batch of iOS games in our daily roundup. Everything on sale is up for grabs right here.

Razer Kishi V2 features:

Rethink everything you knew about mobile gaming. Razer Kishi v2 is a universal mobile gaming controller that brings a console-class gameplay experience to your iPhone. Play the best AAA games, on your iPhone, exactly as you’d expect to play them on a game console – zero compromises.

