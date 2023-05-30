Craft homemade ice cream this summer with Cuisinart’s 1.5-quart maker at 2023 low of $56

Amazon is offering Cuisinart’s 1.5-quart Ice Cream Maker for $55.96 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $70 and the red colorway fetches $60 on sale today. Today’s deal doesn’t just save $14 from the normal price, knocking 20% off, but also marks the best price we’ve seen so far in 2023. If you’re like me, and looking forward to warm summer nights on the horizon, then having an ice cream maker on hand will only take the experience up a notch, as nothing says “fun summer night” like sitting under the stars with fresh-made ice cream. Cuisinart is using a patent-pending mixing paddle that works with the chilled double-insulated freezer bowl to make frozen treats “in 20 minutes or less.” The bowl itself can hold up to 1.5 quarts of your favorite ice cream or frozen yogurt mixture, and you simply have to lock the transparent lid on and add ingredients through the included spout. On top of all that, the entire product is BPA-free according to Cuisinart, so those with a BPA allergy can enjoy ice cream without worry here. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this very vanilla ice cream mix so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. At just $6 on Amazon, this pack will easily make you a quart of vanilla ice cream and is perfect for getting started without knowing how to make your own recipes yet.

Don’t forget to check out our home goods guide for other kitchen upgrades as we close out spring. Then, speaking of summer nights under the stars, did you see the deals we found earlier today on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 767 power station? It’s perfect for running your backyard movie night or powering a campsite without any gas or oil. On sale for $1,599, you’re saving $600 from the normal going rate and scoring the best price yet on the portable power station in the process.

Cuisinart 1.5-quart Ice Cream Maker feautres:

Now you can make your favorite frozen yogurt at home in just 20 minutes or less! The fully automatic Cuisinart® Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you turn ingredients into a delicious and healthy frozen treat with no fuss and no mess. Simply add your ingredients to the bowl, press ON, and the machine does the rest!

