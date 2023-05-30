Anker’s latest PowerHouse 767 power station has never sold for less at $600 off, now $1,599

Ahead of all those summer camping trips and beach outings, Anker is now offering the best discount yet on its new PowerHouse 767. Not just Anker’s latest portable power station but also its most capable model to date, the new 2,048Wh release launched late last year with a $2,199 price tag. Dropping to $1,999 earlier in the year, today we’re seeing an added $400 in savings applied to land at a new all-time low of $1,599 shipped. This is $200 below our previous mention from a few months back and landing at its best price ever with $600 in overall savings. Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

As we detailed back in December, Anker’s power station also comes supplemented with some add-on gear to help extend its battery life or just refuel away from home. Leaning into the off-grid nature, the dual 200W solar panel bundle kicks things off and is on sale for $2,499. This is down from its usual $3,099 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low. Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,599. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low of $700 off. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for either of these offerings to lock-in the extra $400 in savings.

If you’re looking for some more affordable ways to add a bit more power to your setup, whether it’s for tailgates or just keeping gear energized at home, we’re tracking a pair of other discounts on popular Anker PowerHouse power stations. While they won’t deliver quite as much power as the lead deal, pricing now starts at lower $187 price tags with 25% or more in savings to be had. You’ll want to check out both offerings in our previous coverage for a better look at what to expect.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Anker PowerHouse 767 features:

With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker PowerHouse 767 is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. Thanks to our proprietary HyperFlash technology, Anker PowerHouse 767 can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 1.4 hours. Recharge under direct sunlight within 2.5 hours using five 200W solar panels.

