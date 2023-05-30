Holy Stone’s compact drone doubles as a car for even more fun at new low of $15 (50% off)

Holy Stone (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Indoor RC Drone/Car on sale for $14.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from the normal going rate at Amazon of $30, today’s deal marks only the second discount that we’ve tracked since it launched for $40 back in April. That also makes today’s deal a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This drone has a very unique function of being able to act as both an aerial and ground vehicle. That’s right, it can drive on the ground then start flying with the click of a button. With being as budget-friendly as this is, you’ll find that Holy Stone’s drone is the great way to let your little ones start to fly without risking your more expensive drone. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, it’ll be hard to beat the $15 price of today’s lead deal. If you try to filter for drones under $25 on Amazon, name brands are notably lacking from the list of options to choose from. Likewise, searching for RC cars under $25 returns similar results, though there are more options here. However, in either search, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a vehicle that melds both an RC car and drone in one for just $15.

One thing that today’s lead deal doesn’t really deliver on is a camera. It’s understandable that a $15 drone wouldn’t have a built-in camera, but if you’re looking to capture fun memories this summer, don’t worry, we have your back. Though a few bucks more at $22, this iPhone/Android tripod also works as a selfie stick and includes a Bluetooth remote shutter so you can still capture those memories with friends and family from a different vantage than just holding your smartphone at arm’s length.

Holy Stone 2-in-1 RC Drone/Car features:

A Flying Formular-1: Break the boundary of land and sky. This 2-in-1 mini drone makes the prediction of Back to the Future come true! One machine, double entertainment!

Throw-to-Go and 3D Flips: Flying is fun and thrilling, when you don’t need to focus on heavy maneuvering. Simply toss this kids drone into the air, it hovers. And with just a button push, it flips gracefully like Peter Pan.

Cruise Control & Drifting: Uncover endless fun in Land mode – Drifting, pirouetting, this is Fast & Furious mixed with ease & elegance! Or activate the Cruise Control Mode, this RC drone now glides at a fixed speed while you enjoy the thrill of navigating and driving.

