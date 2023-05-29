Smartphone Accessories: iPhone/Android Tripod with Bluetooth Remote $22 ($8 off), more

EUCOS Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 62-inch Smartphone Tripod with Bluetooth Shutter Remote for $21.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30 to $33 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen this year and also delivers the second-lowest price to date. If you’re like me, then your smartphone is the primary camera on vacations and travels with friends and family. While front-facing lenses are getting wider, and smartwatches can function as remote triggers, there’s no doubt that sometimes a selfie stick or tripod are the best tools for capturing the fam on vacation. Today’s deal stands at a maximum of 62 inches high which allows you to really dial in where you take the picture from. It functions as a normal tripod or selfie stick depending on what you need, and there’s also an included Bluetooth shutter remote to trigger the photo. It can also double as an action camera mount for times where it would be better to use a GoPro, though the included smartphone mount works with iPhones, Galaxy/Pixel, and more.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

EUCOS designed phone tripod stand modify with Nylon6/6 build the tripod for iPhone shell indestructible and comfortable, which combines toughness and lightweight to crushing resistance and anti fracture, more lightweight, more rigidity and flexibility. Effortlessly extends, A precision-crafted extension rod extends smoothly and uniformly, With a simple “Pull” the tri pod iphone stand can be transformed into a long selfie stick, It glides to 62 inches tall tripod in less than a second. It’s limit flange design provides the iPhone tripod stand with extremely easy adjustment of horizontal, 45 degree or vertical position, Can securely holds smartphones from 2.2″-3.6″ in size wide. Whether you take a group selfie, apply iPhone stand for video recording capture stable video, all under the tripod with remote control. Cooperate with the adapter mount that lets you gain unique vantage point and angles when filming, Get a new perspective.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!