Stock up on popular Maud’s coffee K-Cups with 100-packs at $0.30/pod, deals from $20 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is serving up some deep deals on the popular Maud’s K-Cup coffee pods. One standout here, among the many, is the 100-count pack of Maud’s Kona Coffee Blend at $35.52 shipped. However, options for Subscribe & Save on the listing page will drop the total to $33.74 shipped. Just remember to cancel the subscription after the order ships. Regularly $44.50, this is 25% off and the lowest price we can find. This is also just over $0.33 per pod, which is well under the price of stopping at the coffee shop and brings brand name Maud’s pods down into the budget category where you typically find no name options. Made from 100% Arabica beans, this is a “rich, low-acidity” medium roast blend with “chocolate-nutty undertones.” Roasted in California in a solar-powered San Diego facility with a goal of being carbon neutral by 2024. Head below for more Maud’s coffee Gold Box deals.

Over on this landing page, you’ll find a host of 80- and 100-count packs of Maud’s K-Cup pods ranging from decaf to variety flavored packs, hot chocolate, and much more. Pricing starts from under $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and be sure to watch our for bonus Subscribe & Save discounts, as detailed above.

Looking to bring home a dedicated cold brew machine instead? This deal on Cuisinart’s auto brewer is still live and waiting for you in our previous coverage. Regularly $44 or even more, you can bring one home for $29.50 shipped to make fresh cold brew at home in “as little as 25-45 minutes” with custom brew strength selection and more. Then dive into our home goods hub for more grilling and outdoor deals to prep for the summer.

Maud’s Kona Coffee Blend features:

Roast Profile – Maud’s Kona Coast Blend coffee is a rich medium roast with a smooth heavy body. This rich, low-acidity coffee is roasted to a perfect dark brown bean and has delicious chocolate-nutty undertones.

100% Arabica Kona Coffee – We use only high quality 100% Arabica coffee including organic and fair trade beans from premier growing regions around the world.

California Roasted & 100% Solar Energy Produced – On their way to your cup, our flavorful beans also get a California tan, roasted to perfection in our own Solar Energy Powered San Diego facility, where we can monitor the quality and character of each batch. Our goal is to be carbon neutral by 2024.

Single Servings – Designed for use with nearly all single serve coffee makers.

