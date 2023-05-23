Fresh iced coffee at home awaits with a new low on Cuisinart’s auto brewer at $29.50 (Reg. $44+)

The warm weather is rolling in across much of the country and it’s time to get your cold brew on. Instead of spending a fortune at the coffee shop every morning, Amazon has just knocked the Cuisinart DCB-10P1 Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker down to $29.59 shipped. While listed with a $80 regular price at some places, it more realistically has sold for between $44 and $50 at Amazon this year where it is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also nearly $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This model is now approaching the price of some of those more affordable pitcher-style cold brew makers out there as well. While those are just fine, they tend to require the brew to sit in the fridge for 12 or more hours to properly infuse, but this model can make it happen in “as little as 25-45 minutes.” Brew strength selection, a removable water tank, coffee filter basket, and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanups highlight the feature list otherwise. Head below for more details.

For further comparison, today’s lead deal comes in at a fraction of the $60 you’ll pay for the comparable Instant model cold brewer, but again, you can save with a pitcher-style variant. This Bodum model is one of the most affordable we can find from a trustworthy brand right now at under $15 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look at what it brings to your iced coffee game this summer right here.

If you take your pour-over or tea infusion seriously, you’ll also want to scope out this ongoing deal on Govee’s smart, voice-controlled Wi-Fi electric gooseneck kettle. And then swing by our home goods guide to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup ahead of Memorial Day 2023 and this summer. Blackstone and ZGRILLS griddle and BBQ solutions are joined by our 2023 grilling feature loaded with top picks and suggestions for saving cash and getting the most out of your cookouts this year.

Cuisinart DCB-10P1 Auto Cold Brew Coffeemaker features:

7-cup glass carafe with removable stainless steel filter lid makes ready-to-drink cold brew Coffee in as little as 25-45 minutes

Strength Selector for mild (25 min), medium(35 min) and bold(45 min)

Clear brewing chamber; removable water tank and Coffee filter basket for easy filling and cleaning

Coffee release lever with indicator light. MC Cubic Feet: 1.569

Glass carafe can be used to store Coffee in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks

All removable parts are dishwasher safe; Limited 3-year warranty

