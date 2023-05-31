ASUS’ VivoBook Pro 16X laptop has a 4K OLED display with Ryzen 9/RTX 3050 Ti at $1,389 low

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop on sale for $1,389.51 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $1,650 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $260 below its list price. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model, and for comparison, our last mention was a lower-powered Ryzen 7 model with 16GB of RAM for $1,100 back in March. While many laptops are either geared toward gaming or productivity, the VivoBook Pro 16X aims to balance the two. It’s designed for content creation, for sure, thanks to the 16-inch 4K OLED Pantone-validated screen with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. It also comes with three months of Adobe Creative Cloud included with the purchase, which gets you creating right away. But, the Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core 16-thread processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card allow it to do double duty and both game and create content at the same time. On top of having a powerful processor and graphics card, you’ll find a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM in tow here, rounding out the package. Keep reading for more.

Continuing on with the creator focus of today’s deal, why not put some of your savings to work and pick up the Logitech MX Master 3S? The wireless mouse pairs to your computer over Bluetooth or the 2.4GHz Unifying receiver, and can even work wired should the need arise. As my personal mouse of choice, you’ll find a lot of creator-focused functions here, too. Some of my favorites are the side-scroll wheel, gesture pad, and other customizations that Logitech’s software delivers. For $100, it’s a must-have for on-the-go (or at home) creative work.

Is 1TB of storage not enough for your setup? Be sure to bring SanDisk’s 3,000MB/s 4TB PRO-G40 portable SSD on the road with you then. It’s now $400 off its typical going rate, coming in at $400. That’s right, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With 3,000MB/s transfer rates, this external SSD will be nearly as fast as your internal drive and function over a single Thunderbolt/USB-C connection.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Laptop features:

Shape the future with Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, the ultimate powerhouse for next-generation creativity. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED brings you the speed and accuracy you need to realize your vision, with a 16-inch NanoEdge OLED display, up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX Mobile Processor, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti graphics. The exclusive DialPad gives you precise and intuitive control of your creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design lets you work in undisturbed peace. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED unlocks the door to your creative future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!