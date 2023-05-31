SanDisk’s 3,000MB/s 4TB PRO-G40 portable SSD hits new low at $400 off, or 1TB at $160

Update: Joining the ongoing $160 deal on the 1TB model detailed below, the 4TB SanDisk PRO-G40 Portable SSD has now dropped another $100 to $399.99 shipped – a solid $400 in savings off the regular $800 price tag and a new all-time low. You’ll also find the 2TB model at its best price yet, $239.99 shipped down from the regular $450. Details are otherwise as follows. 

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on SanDisk’s powerful 4TB PRO-G40 Portable Solid-State Drive. This model just launched last month at $800, but you can now land one down at $499.99 $399.99 shipped. That’s $300 in savings on one of the fastest and high-capacity models on the market, effectively delivering a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. You’ll also find the 1TB variant down at the best price we have seen yet courtesy of the Adorama Amazon storefront with a $159.99 shipped price tag. The SanDisk PRO-G40 certainly isn’t the most affordable portable SSD, but it is one of the best. The 4TB variant clocks in with a 3,000MB/s transfer speed alongside Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connectivity options, a solid metal build with a rubberized treatment for protection. Speaking of which, it features IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000-pound crush resistance, and 3-meter drop protection. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review right here and head below for more. 

While it’s not going to be able to keep up with the PRO-G40 in the specs department, the Samsung T7 Shield is another option worth a look for more casual users. It clocks in at 1,050MB/s, is one of our favorite options out there, and starts at $90. You can also still score a new all-time low on the 4TB variant at $220. Check out the deals here and even more in our review

If you’re looking for something on the gaming side of the portable SSD space, deals on the WD_BLACK 1TB and 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD are where it’s at. Easily one of the best models in the category, it is now starting at new $100 all-time lows on Amazon with all of the details on speeds and RGB halo lining found in our hands-on review. The rest of this week’s storage deals are waiting for you right here

SanDisk 4TB PRO-G40 Portable SSD features:

  • Super-fast speeds up to 3000MB/s(1) read and 2500MB/s(1) write with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), capable of moving 50GB in 1 minute or less
  • Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps)
  • Ultra-rugged design with high-level IP68 dust/water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, and 3m drop resistance (On a carpeted concrete floor.)
  • Cool aluminum core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds
  • Pro-grade enclosure for premium strength you can feel

