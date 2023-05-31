Case-Mate’s new Google Pixel 7a Slim Fit Case lands at $20 following first discount (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering Case-Mate’s new Google Pixel 7a Slim Fit Case for $19.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. On sale for the first time since launching earlier in the month, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $25 going rate. It’s fitting a new all-time low, as well. Securing your new Pixel 7a, the Slim Fit cover from Case-Mate arrives with a sleek design that lives up to its name while still protecting your device. It notably can fend off drops from up to 12 feet off the ground, with reinforced corners and a lip around the front for keeping your screen protected against damange of all kinds – both cracks and scratches. It’s made of recycled materials to boot, while still delivering Qi charging support and a matte black design.

If you want even more protection, Case-Mate is also bundling its Slim Fit case with one of its FlexiShield screen protectors. The package normally sells for $30, but thanks to the on-page coupon and its very first discount, is now landing at $23.99. If all of the protective prowess on just the cover isn’t going to be enough to keep your new smartphone looking its best, this package gives you full 360-degree coverage with the FlexiShield screen adding in even more peace of mind.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Satechi, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we’re halfway through the work week.

Case-Mate Google Pixel 7a Slim Fit Case features:

This tough series case for Google Pixel 7A has a one-piece seamless design, slim profile & flexible sides to provide enhanced grip, also tactile buttons offer everything you need in your phone cover; It also has anti-scratch technology that ensures the case remains newer for longer. With enhanced impact-absorbing materials used in this Google Pixel 7A phone case, your phone will be protected against drops, bumps, dirt, and scratches; Raised bezels also help keep your phone’s screen and camera protected

