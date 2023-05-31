Best prices ever hit WD_BLACK’s 1 and 2 TB SN850X heatsink SSDs starting from $80

Update: For all you PS5 owners, Amazon has now knocked the official WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 down to a new $104.99 shipped all-time low. Regularly $180 and more recently selling in the $125 range, this is the lowest price we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. It clocks in at up to up to 7000MB/s to add some speedy extra storage to your PS5 setup.

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. After launching at $180 in summer 2022, it started to drop down in to the $150 range for most of the end of last year. Today’s deal is now $10 below our previous mention for the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Much of the same goes for the 2TB variant that is also now sitting at the $149.99 shipped all-time low as well. The SN850X is among the latest releases in the popular WD_BLACK lineup, is one of the fastest in its price range, and is ready for both your PC or PS5. Clocking in at up to 7,300MB/s with a standard M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface, it also ships with an integrated heatsink that delivers Adaptive Thermal Management, predictive loading tech, and overhead balancing to help maintain performance. Our hands-on review will give you an even better idea of what to expect and you’ll want to head below for more details.

Just for further comparison, today’s SN850X deals bring the heatsink-equipped model down to the same price Amazon is charging for the model without it. But if your system is just fine with a more mid-tier option, something like the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 will deliver capable 5,150MB/s speeds at a much lower price point starting from $51 shipped.

Then check out these ongoing price drops on the CORSAIR PS5 and PC gaming heatsink SSDs before you dive into our recent review of the new Crucial T700 model. This is one of the fastest models on the market right now sporting PCIe 5.0 NVMe tech that can push data at an impressive 12,400MB/s and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review from yesterday.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

