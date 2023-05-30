CORSAIR PS5/PC gaming 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD hit new Amazon all-time lows from $75

With the 2TB model still siting at its best Amazon price yet, it’s now time for the 1TB CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive to get the same treatment. Amazon is now offering it down at $74.99 shipped. Originally launching at $185, shortly before we came away from our hands-on review impressed, you’re now looking at the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, you would have paid closer to $155 at this time last year and can now bring one home at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD with the M.2 form-factor that has been optimized for gaming PCs as well as your PlayStation 5. It can move data at up to 7,100MB/s while exceeding “all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements” thanks in part to its pre-installed low-profile aluminum heat spreader. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

While it’s not going to be able to hit the same kind of speeds and doesn’t include the integrated heatsink, you can get a nice internal SSD upgrade for less with ongoing deals on the WD_BLACK mid-tier SN770 model. Now starting from $53 shipped on Amazon, this one comes in at 5,150MB/s with PCIe Gen4 storage technology and the M.2 form-factor. It’s not going to work for a PS5, but it is a solid option for your PC builds that require the fastest possible speeds.

Check out these price drops on WD’s 1TB P40 RGB portable SSD Game Drive from $100 as well as this morning’s new low on SanDisk’s 3,000MB/s 4TB PRO-G40 before you dive into the rest of our storage offers. The best price ever is still live on CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSD as well, delivering a nice middle ground in terms of speed compared to the models above while coming in with much lower price tag.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

