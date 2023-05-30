CORSAIR PS5/PC gaming 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD hit new Amazon all-time lows from $75

Justin Kahn -
New lows From $75
CORSAIR MP600 PRO

With the 2TB model still siting at its best Amazon price yet, it’s now time for the 1TB CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive to get the same treatment. Amazon is now offering it down at $74.99 shipped. Originally launching at $185, shortly before we came away from our hands-on review impressed, you’re now looking at the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, you would have paid closer to $155 at this time last year and can now bring one home at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD with the M.2 form-factor that has been optimized for gaming PCs as well as your PlayStation 5. It can move data at up to 7,100MB/s while exceeding “all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements” thanks in part to its pre-installed low-profile aluminum heat spreader. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

While it’s not going to be able to hit the same kind of speeds and doesn’t include the integrated heatsink, you can get a nice internal SSD upgrade for less with ongoing deals on the WD_BLACK mid-tier SN770 model. Now starting from $53 shipped on Amazon, this one comes in at 5,150MB/s with PCIe Gen4 storage technology and the M.2 form-factor. It’s not going to work for a PS5, but it is a solid option for your PC builds that require the fastest possible speeds. 

Check out these price drops on  WD’s 1TB P40 RGB portable SSD Game Drive from $100 as well as this morning’s new low on SanDisk’s 3,000MB/s 4TB PRO-G40 before you dive into the rest of our storage offers. The best price ever is still live on CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s portable SSD as well, delivering a nice middle ground in terms of speed compared to the models above while coming in with much lower price tag. 

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

  • Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.
  • High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.
  • Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

