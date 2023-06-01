Upgrade from integrated graphics with ASUS’ Dual RX 6500 XT OC GPU at $192 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Dual RX 6500 XT OC Edition GPU for $191.85 shipped. Down from $230 normally at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since March when it fell to a few bucks less. This GPU might not be the latest or most powerful option on the market, but when it comes to gaming on a budget, it’ll do a solid job. Leveraging AMD’s previous-generation RDNA 2 technology, the RX 6500 XT is still a capable graphics card for entry-level systems. If you’re currently using integrated graphics to game, then this is your next step. It has 4GB of VRAM onboard, a 2-slot design, and dual ball-bearing fans to keep the GPU cool. There’s also a backplate to help prevent PCB flex or trace damage during use. On top of all that, there’s an HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a output on the back so you can run two monitors at one time. Learn more about what the RX 6500 XT has to offer in our announcement coverage then head below for additional information.

If you’re more a fan of team green, the consider instead the PNY GTX 1650 4GB that’s available for $180 right now. Coming in at around $12 less than today’s lead deal, the GTX 1650 is a bit older than the RX 6500 XT, but does come with the usual NVIDIA bells and whistles. This includes the NVENC encoder, CUDA cores, and all of NVIDIA’s proprietary software that runs the show. In the end though, it’ll deliver similar performance (though maybe a little less) compared to today’s lead deal.

Looking to pick up a pre-built desktop to handle your gaming needs? Not ready to drop thousands on a system? Well, look no further than Acer’s Nitro 50 pre-build gaming PC. It’s $690 right now at Newegg and ships with an i5-12400F processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and the RTX 3050 GPU. Yep, RTX graphics for under $700 in a pre-build desktop. There’s also a 512GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD pre-installed here for ample storage too, making it a solid choice for those on a budget.

ASUS Dual RX 6500 XT OC GPU features:

Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.

A 2-slot Design maximizes compatibility and cooling efficiency for superior performance in small chassis.

Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.

Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.

A protective backplate prevents PCB flex and trace damage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!