Acer’s entry-level Nitro 50 i5/RTX 3050 gaming desktop with 1.5TB storage hits low of $690

Newegg is offering the Acer Nitro 50 i5/16GB/512GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Gaming Desktop on sale for $689.99 shipped. For comparison, this desktop has a retail price of $1,200 and still goes for as much at Best Buy and directly from Acer. However, similar systems from other manufacturers, like Lenovo, go for $750 at Amazon right now. Either way, today’s deal saves at least $60 from comparable system and delivers the best price we’ve seen all-time here. While this desktop might not be ultra-high-end, it does serve the purpose of getting you started with a gaming PC for less. The 12th Generation i5 processor here alongside the RTX 3050 might both be previous-generation, but combined they offer enough power to play your favorite games at 1080p pretty easily. You might have to run at medium settings, and it’s possible you’ll dip below 60FPS every now and then. But, as a starting point, it’s a solid choice. Plus, with a total of 1.5TB of storage and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, this is the perfect base to start your PC gaming journey on as you can easily upgrade components as time goes on for a more powerful experience. Learn more about what the RTX 3050 brings to the table in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

Swap that 512GB NVMe SSD out for this 2TB model to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it an ample upgrade to your new desktop and effectively quadrupling the storage space.

Looking for something more powerful? Well, yesterday we found a deal on Skytech’s i7/RTX 3080 desktop down to $1,840. This is a 20% drop from its normal $2,300 going rate, saving $460 in the process. Yes, this is nearly three times the cost of today’s lead deal. However, you’re taking a step up in both the processor and GPU, meaning that you’ll go from 1080p medium settings to 1440p ultra, and even 4K in some titles. Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup too.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop features:

The fiery-accented, black metal Nitro 50 gaming PC is all the fuel you need for those high frame, lag-free game sessions. Go on and switch settings to ultra with an injection of the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Next, toss in its advanced cooling, stellar audio capabilities, and high speed connectivity and you quickly see why the Nitro 50 delivers a knockout blow to the competition!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!