Cuisinart’s 3-piece pizza stone grilling set is perfect for backyard cookouts at $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 3-piece Pizza Stone Grilling Set for $20.39 shipped. Normally going for $30 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at nearly $10 off and is the best price that we’ve seen since July of 2018. For full comparison, it was offered for $20.05 earlier today for a short time in limited quantities before landing at the aforementioned deal. If you’re a pizza fan and love the outdoors, then why not mix the two? This grilling set includes a 13-inch pizza stone, folding pizza peel, and a rotary cutter. Simply place the cordierite pizza stone on the grill to preheat it, prep your dough in the house, and then you’re ready to go. The stone retains heat well and helps to “create an evenly cooked and perfectly crisp crust” with relative ease. The stainless steel pizza peel has a folding handle too, which makes it a simple task to store. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, just place Nordic Ware’s pizza stone on your grill or in the oven. My wife and I picked this kit up and absolutely love it. We used it on our gas grill and it made a fantastic pizza, one that made us think we were at a restaurant. For just $18, you’ll get the stone, a pizza cutter, and a holder that you can set the stone on after it comes off the grill. Just keep in mind that there’s no pizza peel here, which today’s lead deal does include, should you need one.

Speaking of grilling out, you can ditch the pizza stone entirely when picking up the Royal Gourmet 3-burner portable gas griddle that’s on sale for $82 right now. Normally $120, this has a flat top where you can place smashburgers, pizza, pancakes, bacon, and the list goes on. So, if you need a portable grill to bring to the campsite, or just want a griddle to use on occasion at home, then this is a solid option.

Cuisinart Pizza Stone Grilling Set features:

Set includes 13″ Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter

Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily

The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting

The 13″ cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust

