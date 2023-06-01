Pack up a Royal Gourmet 3-burner portable gas griddle this summer at $82 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Portable Gas Griddle for $82.31 shipped. Regularly $120, this is 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and makes for a great chance to score a nice little gas griddle for tailgates, beach trips, and camping this summer. It features 319-square inches of cooking real estate, three independent cooking zones with individually-controlled burners and a total of 26,400 BTUs of heat power. The piezo ignition system makes for easy startups, a removable grease cup makes for easier clean-ups, and anti-slip feet round out this portable gilling setup alongside a connection point for one of those smaller propane canisters. Head below for additional details.

Today’s lead deal is already quite competitive for a portable gas grill of that size, but there are some more affordable options if you can make do with a double-burner option. This 18-inch Royal Gourmet, for example, comes in at $75.50 and you can save even more with the brand’s single-burner model that sells for just $60 on Amazon right now. You’re losing some cooking space with these options, but they also make for more compact and portable cookers this summer and beyond.

Check out our Memorial Day grilling guide for some of our top picks for BBQs and accessories – the holiday might have come and gone now but it is still a great resource for finding the best gear for your cookouts all summer. Then swing by our home goods hub for some additional grilling deals including this Inkbird 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer and more.

Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Portable Gas Griddle features:

Cooks for Plenty: The 3.5 mm thick flat top boasts 319 sq. in. cooking area and holds heat well, even when fully loaded. This countertop is porcelain-enameled for better finish and detachable for easy cleanup.

3 Independent Heating Zones: Three separately controlled burners generate overall 26,400 BTU cooking power and achieve even and fast heat distribution.

Piezo Ignition: The piezo ignition system is designed for quick start-up at every simple push on the commercial grade stainless steel control panel.

Oil Disposal: Cleanup and maintenance is easy, with a small hole in the bottom corner to scrape grease and debris into a removable grease cup for dumping.

