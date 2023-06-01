Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers flagship features for less starting at $786 (Reg. $1,200+)

If you’re not sold on Samsung’s latest, maybe some even steeper discounts on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sway you to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone. The unlocked handset is now on sale courtesy of Amazon and dropping to some of the best prices of all-time. The savings kick off with the 128GB capacity at $786.34 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,200 going rate in order to land at the best price we’ve seen. It’s $414 off what you’d typically pay and $14 under our previous mention. There’s also savings on some other capacity models, which we detail below.

While clearly not the new S23 model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a notable handset, delivering previous-generation flagship features including an embedded S Pen for note taking and doodling, the 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 108MP photo resolution and Portrait Mode that “auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center” are nice touches here alongside the 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra capacities on sale:

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $34, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

Elsewhere in the Android stable, this week’s discounts are all headlined by new all-time lows on its latest smartphones. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has now never sold for less with a $225 discount down to $975. That’s delivering the company’s latest flagship smartphone for less than ever before alongside the Galaxy S23+ from $825.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!