Save up to 37% on SKIL DIY corded and cordless power tools ahead of summer from $30

Amazon is now offering a wide range of SKIL cordless power tools on sale from $30. Leading the way is the brand’s 20V 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit for $49 shipped. Down from $70 normally at Amazon, today’s deal comes in with one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. For further comparison, it did hit $43 back in March, but today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen outside of that drop. With everything you need to get started, this cordless drill kit is perfect for tackling summer DIY projects. You’ll find that it has the drill/driver, charger, and a 2Ah 20V battery in the box. With a 1/2 inch chuck, this drill will take just about all bits that you’d come across. The keyless chuck makes it simple to swap bits, and you’ll find both high and low speed options depending on what your needs are. There’s also a built-in LED light to illuminate the workspace even if it’s dark. Looking for other DIY tools? Keep reading for more SKIL discounts.

More SKIL discounts:

Now that you have your DIY setup all kitted out, it’s time to look at other necessary tools for summer. You’re in luck as we have a dedicated guide that helps you find the best deals from around the web, and currently is headlined by Kershaw’s Kuro serrated folding pocket knife that’s down to a 2023 low at under $29 on Amazon. You never know when you might need a pocket knife, so having one on you, especially with a serrated blade, means you can handle just about anything you come across.

SKIL PWR CORE 20 Drill/Driver features:

A Power Drill That Gets The Job Done Tightening screws? Done. Assembling new furniture? Done. Drilling through wood plastic or metal surfaces? Done, done and done. The SKIL 20V 1/2 Inch Cordless Drill Driver is the power drill you want for any home project. This power drill comes with a PWR CORE 20 2.0Ah Lithium Battery and 20V Charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!