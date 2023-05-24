Kershaw’s Kuro serrated folding pocket knife falls to 2023 low at under $29 on Amazon

Patrick Campanale -
Amazon
Reg. $35 $29
a hand holding a knife

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Kuro Serrated Pocket Knife for $28.81 shipped. Down from $35, today’s deal might only take 17% off but it marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all year long. In fact, it comes in at $3 below the previous best price of 2023 so far. With a 3.1-inch blade comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel, you’ll find that it offers a good balance of edge retention with strength to deliver a solid experience all around. The handle is made of black glass-filled nylon in an eye-catching pattern to give you good grip as well as great style. The tanto-style blade is both drop-point for good piercing power through packages and other items as well as has a serrated edge for getting through boxes and rope. Plus, there’s a built-in reversible pocket clip to keep the knife always at the ready. Keep reading for more.

If you just need a spare compact flashlight, it’s hard for me not to recommend the OLIGHT i3E EOS. This light is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly flashlight that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

After picking up a new pocket knife and flashlight, there’s another crucial part of any EDC that I think many ignore: headphones. Just today we tracked down a deal on Anker’s Soundcore Life P3 ANC earbuds that are on sale for $59.50. That’s down from an $80 normal going rate and you’ll be able to enjoy true active noise cancellation here, making it easy to focus when working from a coffee shop, Panera, or even at home.

Kershaw Kuro Pocket Knife features:

A budget friendly, reliable, top-of-the-line Chinese produced steel, 8Cr13MoV steel has carbon and slightly less nickel for hardness and edge retention. Kershaw’s precision heat treated 8Cr13MoV steel strongly takes and holds an edge and offers wear resistance that can withstand damage from both abrasive and adhesive wear. 8Cr13MoV is a value blade steel featuring high performing characteristics. Black oxide coating is a chemical bath, or conversion coating, that converts the surface of the blade steel to magnetite. Mainly for appearance, black oxide does add some mild corrosion resistance and tends to minimize light reflection from the blade. The blackening process gives the blade an attractive, smooth, tactical, fierce black surface that is very desirable to knife owners.

