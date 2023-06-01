Yale’s latest Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit and push button keypad hits $100 low (Save $60)

Amazon is now offering the Bluetooth Yale Assure Lock 2 HomeKit Smart Lock with Push Button Keypad at $100.14 shipped. Normally fetching $160, a new all-time low is arriving today to start the month at $60 off. This is $30 under our previous mention, as well as one of the first chances to save on the more affordable model in the stable. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a number pad design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. This model connects with Bluetooth, too. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.

At just $100, you’re looking at the most affordable HomeKit smart lock on the market. All of the other notable options out there sell for far more than the lead deal at its usual MSRP, let alone with an all-time low attached. So if you’re looking to bring Siri control to the front door, there’s no beating the savings offered by Yale’s latest.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week comes to a close. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door. Fitting into any lifestyle, this lock offers increased convenience and security so you can have one less worry during your day. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to share and track entry codes, and Auto-Lock with DoorSense®, the Yale Assure Lock 2 gives you peace of mind, while making it easier to protect your home and family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!