Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat falls to new Amazon all-time low of $59.50

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $59.60 $69.24 shipped. For comparison, for most of this year, the Sensi has gone for around $100, though it did drop to $80 back toward the beginning of this month. However, today’s deal is particularly notable as it comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Summer is under a month away, and honestly, in some parts of the country, it almost feels like it’s already arrived. Warmer weather can bring higher cooling bills for many, and having a smart thermostat can help save some cash this summer on your electricity. It pairs with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for you to use voice commands to change the temperature as well as include it in smart home automations. Simply put, once connected to your Wi-Fi network, you can program the Sensi to turn off when you leave home for work and turn back on before you arrive after a shift. This helps your AC to not cool an empty house and also saves some cash. On top of that, there’s a smartphone app which can help monitor the efficiency of your system or change the temperature without getting off the couch or using a voice command. Keep reading for more.

If you aren’t ready to drop $59 on a new thermostat or just aren’t a fan of Wi-Fi-connected gear, then kick smart connectivity to the curb and instead opt for this Honeywell programmable thermostat. You can program it to have different heating and cooling schedules between weekdays and weekends, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $28.50, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

Looking for something a bit more sleek? Well, Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is on sale for $100 as we march toward summer. This saves $30 from the normal going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen so far this year in new condition. On top of that, the Nest Thermostat just got HomeKit support thanks to a Matter upgrade, making it an even more versatile addition to your smart home.

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Thermostat features:

Sensi smart thermostats are designed for energy savings and data privacy – to give you full control of your home HVAC. With over 100 years of HVAC experience and manufactured by Emerson, you know our expertise already, even if you didn’t realize it. Emerson produces many of the HVAC parts that our smart thermostats control, so you can feel confident in the product you put on your wall. With our top-rated mobile app and easy installation process, customers of all comfort levels can make the switch to a Sensi smart thermostat. In addition, our customer service team of HVAC experts is always available to help you through any questions you might have. *For more information on Compatibility, Energy Savings, and Privacy Protection, please refer to the “Product Documentation” section below.

