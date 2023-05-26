Google Nest Thermostat lands at $100 just in time for summer at $30 off, more

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.98 shipped. Normally fetching $130, this is only the second discount of the year at $30 off. It’s the second-best of 2023, and comes within $10 of our previous mention from back towards the beginning of April. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With summer on the horizon, this is your chance to finally bring some smarts into your setup for controlling the AC through the next few months from your smartphone or with your voice. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable Assistant-enabled climate control system can score the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199. This is down from $249 and delivering the first chance to save this year at $50 off. It’s within $10 of our previous mention from earlier in the spring, too. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Elsewhere in the Google Nest stable, a collection of its in-house smart home cameras are also getting in on the savings. Starting things off, the Google Nest Cam Indoor, which lands at $80 to go alongside its weather-resistant companion with the Nest Cam Outdoor/Floodlight models getting in on the savings.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

