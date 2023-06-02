Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K hits $40 (Save 20%), plus HD version at $20

Joining the rest of the discounts from the Google realm today as we end the work week, a pair of the brand’s latest streaming media players are now on sale. Headlining is the Chromecast with Google TV 4K at $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside only the third discount of the year. It’s matching the 2023 low in the process, and is the first discount we’ve seen in over 2 months. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $20.

Amazon is also now discounting the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD). On sale for the very first time, pricing drops down to $19.98. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer delivers one of the first chances to save with a 33% discount attached. It’s the second-best ever at within $2 of the low. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Elsewhere in the Google stable, you’ll find a collection of other price cuts across every other product category to end the week. This includes smart home gear to give Assistant some new tricks alongside the Nest cameras, mesh Wi-Fi systems, and more. It’s all broken down in our Google guide, as well.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

