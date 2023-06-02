Let mophie’s Snap+ Juice Pack Mini 5,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe battery power your iPhone at $28

Amazon is offering the mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini 5,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Portable Battery for $27.99 shipped. Typically $40 over the past few months, with jumps up to $50, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve tracked. It’s actually the lowest we’ve seen in 2023 so far, beat out only by a drop to $25 back in December. If you’re looking for a way to power up your iPhone on-the-go, then this is a solid way to do just that. It uses Apple’s MagSafe tech to attach to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 and then deliver 7.5W of Qi wireless charging power. Simply snap it to the back of your phone and you’ll be able to power up anywhere you are. It also works with other devices, including older iPhones, Samsung smartphones, and even the Google Pixel. In fact, mophie even includes their Snap adapter in the package so you can leverage the MagSafe functionality on devices that don’t come with it pre-installed. Plus, the mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini has a nice fabric-style design to add to the premium feel here. Keep reading for more.

As far as MagSafe-style batteries go, this is about as good as it gets in pricing. However, ESR does get in on the action for a bit less. The 5,000mAh MagSafe battery from ESR comes in at $22.50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Essentially, the ESR battery will do about as good of a job as mophie’s above, just without as nice of an exterior design and there’s no magnetic ring included to adapt other devices to work with it.

When you arrive at whatever destination you’re traveling to, be sure to have ESR’s 2-in-1 MagSafe charging system at the ready. It’s designed to deliver 7.5W of power to your iPhone and also has a separate pad for AirPods as well. When it’s not in use, you’ll find that it folds up to stay compact and easy to travel with. Plus, since it powers two devices at once, there’s only a single USB cable required here which can be convenient whenever you’re in a hotel room with limited plugs. The charger is on sale for just $7 right now, which is a full 50% below its normal $14 going rate at Amazon.

mophie snap+ Juice Pack features:

In a flash, give your phone a power boost with the mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini – a portable magnetic wireless charger featuring a 5,000 mAh powerful internal battery that offers enough power for a full charge. The magnetic array makes it easy to attach and remove the charger. Just attach to the back of your device and turn it on to begin charging. It ensures that you hit the charging spot while placing your phone on the charger. The charger’s magnetic array also works with MagSafe-enabled iPhone 13/12 models and other Qi-enabled smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Easily charge your phone on-the-go regardless of the brand or model.

