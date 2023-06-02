Smartphone Accessories: ESR 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station $7 (50% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 2-in-1 HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe iPhone/AirPods Charging Station for $6.99 with the code 50TVX62M at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at 50% off its normal going rate of $14 and matches our last mention from back in December. Designed to power two of your devices at once, this station is great for those who want a clutter-free nightstand or an easier travel companion. It leverages MagSafe functionality through ESR’s HaloLock technology. Essentially, your iPhone 12 or newer will snap to the wireless charging pad through magnets, ensuring perfect alignment every time. However, it’s still compatible with other Qi-enabled devices like the iPhone 11, Galaxy, or even Pixel smartphones. Plus, the secondary wireless pad is designed for true wireless earbuds like AirPods or Galaxy Buds, making this an all-in-one charging solution for your setup.
ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger features:
- Combines a HaloLock magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 and a standard wireless charger for AirPods, the iPhone 11, and other phones.
- The HaloLock magnetic ring on the magnetic charging pad keeps your iPhone 12 perfectly aligned with the charging coil for faster and hassle-free charging.
- Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging for the iPhone 12 and up to 10W wireless charging for other Qi-enabled devices. Comes with an 18W fast charging adapter and cable.
- Fully supports cases up to 5 mm thick. NOTE: Magnetic locking with a case on requires an official iPhone 12 MagSafe case.
- A suite of advanced safety features protect against overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting, keeping you and your device safe.
