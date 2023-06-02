Sonos launches rare pre-summer sale with 2023 lows on Beam Gen 2 at $399, Ray at $223, more from $134

Sonos today is ending the work week by offering a rare chance to save on some of its latest speakers and soundbars. Normally when we see Sonos gear go on sale lately, it has been on its in-house refurbished gear. That changes today, and the popular brand is marking down a collection of smart audio releases for only the second time this year. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite release from the sale has the recent Sonos Beam Gen 2 sitting at $399. On top of joining everything else in the sale as being on sale for only the second time this year, it’s also one of the first discounts to date overall at $100 off. This is matching the all-time low and is the first chance to save since back in February. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Seeing its very first discount, the new Sonos Ray is also getting in on the savings today. Dropping from its usual $279 price tag, you can now bring this compact soundbar to your setup for $223.20. Those $56 in savings land at a new all-time low alongside just marking the first chance to save. Sonos Ray hit the scene back in the summer of 2022 as a more affordable AirPlay 2 soundbar. It isn’t quite as capable as the Beam 2 above or the Arc that’s also included in today’s sale, but delivers many of the features we’ve come to expect from the ecosystem. There’s no HDMI or eARC connectivity, nor is there Dolby Atmos support or built-in microphones. Even so, that makes this a great value for those who want a more modest setup without giving up the Sonos sound quality.

Another favorite from the sale, the Sonos Roam is getting in on the savings at $134.25. This portable speaker supplements the rest of your setup or works on its own, and is now down from the usual $179 price tag. It comes in one of five colors, and is now at the best price of the year.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Shop the rest of the Sonos sale right here, or check out the rest of our top picks:

Sonos Beam Gen 2 features:

Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies and games when the TV is on, and stream music radio and more when it’s off. Advanced audio processing ensures balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. When you want to watch TV but need to keep it down, turn on Night Sound in the app to reduce the intensity of loud effects and enhance quieter ones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!