iPhone 12 is an even better value after dropping to $330 low in 1-day refurb sale (Orig. $799)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering a refurbished Apple iPhone 12 for $329.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Delivering an unlocked handset down from the original $799 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $469 in savings and is the best we’ve seen to date. It’s $100 under our previous mention from earlier in the year and as affordable as it gets for bringing home an iOS 14-compatible device that’ll work with any carrier. We’re now halfway through the first year of the iPhone 14 after Apple revealed the latest flagship last fall. But for those who don’t need the latest and greatest can take advantage of some deep savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking some of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty.

While this isn’t going to catch the eye of everyone, today’s iPhone 12 discount is certainly a notable option for getting a family member who doesn’t need the latest and greatest in on the action. Perfect for younger kids who need their first handset or your parents who can live without Apple’s latest flagship, the savings do speak for themselves. As for the refurbished condition, this model does have some moderate wear and tear, but at least has a minimum of 85% battery capacity.

With the weekend now on the horizon, there’s plenty of other chances to save now in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

