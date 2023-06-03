Refresh your bedroom for summer with new sheets and pillowcases from $12, today only

CGK Unlimited (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a wide range of its sheet and pillow sets on sale from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 6-piece King Sheet Set for $29.72. Down from $50, today’s deal comes in at 41% off and delivers the second-best price that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is a return to the lowest we’ve seen outside of a drop to $25 back in December 2019. Comprised of microfiber, these sheets are soft and comfortable to sleep on. You’ll get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillow cases in the package so that way you’ll have everything needed to overhaul your bedroom as we head into summer. The aforementioned microfiber makes the sheets cool, soft, and breathable which means you’ll get a good night’s sleep regardless of the season. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a set of sheets that you love, consider spending $22 on this sleep mask instead. I use this every night and absolutely love it. It allows me to sleep with ease even on a nice Saturday afternoon when the sun is high in the sky, as no light gets in. Plus, when traveling or on vacation, not all hotel rooms have great blinds if you plan to sleep in, which is where this sleep mask really shines.

While relaxing in the bedroom, be sure that your nighttime TV watching has solid audio by installing the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar. Right now it’s on sale for $199, down from its normal $279 rate and delivering the best price that we can find on a new unit. With a pair of angled full-range Bose drivers, this soundbar is designed for “a more realistic, spatial audio experience” that “clarifies speech” for whenever you’re watching TV.

CGK King Sheet Set features;

4 pillow cases and flat sheet and fitted sheet. Flat Sheet (105″ x 102″) Fitted Sheet (78”x 80”) 4 Pillow Cases (20”x 40”).

They fit mattresses up to around 16 inches deep. If your mattress is smaller than 16 inches it will fit just fine. A lot of mattresses are pretty big these days and we feel this is a good universal size that fits most mattresses.

If you’re looking for very soft sheets you have found them! They’re breathable, cool and super silky soft. The comfort of these sheets will have you coming back! They’re softer than egyptian cotton and organic cotton sheets! Best for any room in your house – bedroom, guest room, kids room, RV, vacation home. Great gift idea for men and women, Moms and Dads, Valentine’s – Mother’s – Father’s Day and Christmas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!