Upgrade the home theater with Bose sound bars and sub woofers up to $200 off, deals from $150

Amazon is now offering up to $200 in savings on a range of Bose home theater audio gear to upgrade your entrainment center at a discount. Joining a host of its higher-end sound bars and this deal on its latest SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker, Amazon is now offering the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar at $199 shipped. Regularly $279, this is $80 and savings and the best price we can find on a new unit. Today’s deal is matching the Black Friday price we tracked last year as well as the spring deals over the last few months. However, you will find Bose refurbished units on sale for $149 shipped with the brand’s world-class warranty and re-certification program in tow (ships with the same warranty as a new unit). This is indeed the lowest price of entry and comes in at $20 under the holiday prices from last year. The Bose TV Speaker delivers a compact sound bar solution that sounds much bigger than its pay grade and form-factor might suggest. It features a pair of angled full-range Bose drivers designed for “a more realistic, spatial audio experience” that “clarifies speech as well as including both optical and HDMI audio connectivity. From there, you’ll find built-in Bluetooth action so you cam stream tunes from your smartphone in between movies and TV shows. Head below for more Bose home theater audio deals.

More Bose home theater gear deals:

Elsewhere in home theater upgrades, we are also tracking some deals on streaming media players today. Alongside this 40% price drop on Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick with the Alexa voice remote, Google’s Chromecast streamers are also getting in on the action. Starting from $20 Prime shipped, both the HD and 4K Google variants are now marked down for the first time in months. Get a closer look at those deals right here.

Bose TV Speaker Soundbar features:

Hear your TV better: Designed with simplicity in mind, the Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar that clarifies speech and is a simple fix for better TV sound.

Wide, natural sound: 2 angled full-range drivers deliver a more realistic, spatial audio experience for overall better TV sound from a small soundbar.

Enhanced dialogue: This TV speaker is designed to specifically focus on clarifying and elevating vocals and pronunciation.

Bluetooth TV speaker: Pair your device to this Bluetooth soundbar to wirelessly stream your favorite music and podcasts.

Simple setup: A single connection from this compact soundbar to the TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately) has you up and running in minutes.

