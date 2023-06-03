JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is made for summer pool parties at new low of $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Acoustic Sound Design Inc (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in a multitude of colors at $79.96 shipped. Typically going for $100 these days, you’ll find that today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the Charge 4. Our last mention was a drop from $115 to $100 in April, and the previous best price was $91 set back in March during another 1-day sale. Now that we’re into June, the first day of summer is just around the corner. If you’re anything like me, then you’ll be having friends over, cooking outside, or just relaxing in the sun. Whenever you’re doing any of those activities, or just visiting the beach, you’ll want a Bluetooth speaker nearby to enjoy some tunes. The JBL Charge 4 is IPX7 waterproof so you can use it in the rain, by the pool, at the beach, or anywhere else without worrying that it’ll get damaged. The built-in rechargeable battery will last for up to 20 hours of playtime allowing you to listen all day long before it’s time to plug back in. You’ll also find a USB-A output should your phone need a charge mid-day. The Charge 4 also allows for multiple phones to be paired at one time so others you can share control of the music, and there’s even the ability to connect up to 100 compatible JBL speakers for a surround experience indoors or outside. Keep reading for more.

Another solid speaker choice that comes in at 31% below today’s lead deal is the JBL Clip 3. While it might not be as room-filing and booming as the Charge 4, the Clip 3 has a completely different form-factor and design aesthetic. Instead of setting this speaker down, simply clip it to your belt loop, backpack, or anything else and enjoy your music. It’s also waterproof and delivers 10 hours of listening before it’s time to plug back in, doing all of this at just $55 on Amazon.

Speaking of doing things away from home, be sure to have mophie’s Snap+ Juice Pack Mini portable 7.5W MagSafe battery in your back to charge your phone when the power starts to run low. It has 5,000mAh of capacity and snaps to the back of your phone with magnets, and mophie even includes its Snap ring adapter which allows you to convert any smartphone to be MagSafe compatible to enjoy the magnetic function. Currently on sale for $28 from a normal $40 going rate, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound. Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port. Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water. The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures.

